Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEI. CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

TSE GEI opened at C$22.62 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$25.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

