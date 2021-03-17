Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,173 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 76,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after buying an additional 97,776 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

