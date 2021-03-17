Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,018,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 876,362 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Gilead Sciences worth $350,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,825. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Redburn Partners began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

