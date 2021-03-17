Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells $439,400.00 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph E. Gilliam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00.

Shares of GKOS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.74. 206,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Glaukos by 900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

