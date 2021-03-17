GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,963 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,861 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.