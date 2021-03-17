Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,594.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:GPN traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $212.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,522. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.12 and its 200 day moving average is $188.90. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 128.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $216.49.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,879.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after acquiring an additional 650,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.