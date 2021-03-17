Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 11th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GWHP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 151,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,257. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01.
Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile
Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.