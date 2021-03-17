Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 11th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GWHP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 151,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,257. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

