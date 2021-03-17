GlobalBoost-Y Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $25,651.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,570.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.82 or 0.03098540 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.03 or 0.00350067 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.10 or 0.00918734 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.34 or 0.00405228 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.20 or 0.00333270 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003605 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.26 or 0.00246308 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021276 BTC.
GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile
GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading
