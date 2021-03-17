GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 11th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.7 days.

OTCMKTS:GMOYF traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. 311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. GMO Internet has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

GMO Internet Company Profile

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

