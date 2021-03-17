GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 11th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.7 days.
OTCMKTS:GMOYF traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. 311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. GMO Internet has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.
GMO Internet Company Profile
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.