GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GNNDY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.35. 477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.33 and a 200 day moving average of $233.60. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $275.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

