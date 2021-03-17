Gnosis 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.59 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $151.61 or 0.00260933 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $228.11 million and $1.59 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gnosis has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00053077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.00642442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070268 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00025225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00034053 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.