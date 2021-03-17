Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires 1,915 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,848 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for about 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in VMware were worth $16,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.24. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,379 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

