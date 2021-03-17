Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires 4,242 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 85,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $128.20. 53,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

