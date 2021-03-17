Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires 5,121 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $83.37. 47,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,575. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

