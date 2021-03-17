Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires 5,305 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Novartis by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Novartis by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $84.98. 3,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.