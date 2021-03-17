Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires 9,863 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in BCE were worth $14,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,987 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,772 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BCE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after buying an additional 1,860,653 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in BCE by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after buying an additional 1,350,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 41,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,998. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

