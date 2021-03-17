Godsey & Gibb Associates Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 2.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $16,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after buying an additional 322,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $36,159,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,041. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.65 and its 200 day moving average is $174.79. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

