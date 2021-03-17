Godsey & Gibb Associates Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,490. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

