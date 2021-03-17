Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys 1,265 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,326. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average is $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.