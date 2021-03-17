Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys 9,612 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

MRK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $194.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

