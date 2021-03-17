Godsey & Gibb Associates Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,927 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned about 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after purchasing an additional 110,847 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on A. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,310. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average is $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

