Godsey & Gibb Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $15,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock remained flat at $$47.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. 23,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,320. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

