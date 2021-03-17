Godsey & Gibb Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.7% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Oracle were worth $19,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,125,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,824,000 after buying an additional 52,615 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 150,442 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Oracle by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,303 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.47. 156,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,125,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

