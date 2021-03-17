Godsey & Gibb Associates Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. V.F. accounts for 2.5% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned about 0.06% of V.F. worth $18,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,357,000 after buying an additional 417,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,468,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,868,000 after buying an additional 93,722 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $162,390,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.83. 19,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,739. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

