Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $15.68 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $92.86. 46,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

