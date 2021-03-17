Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $2 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.73. 5,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,812. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.41.

