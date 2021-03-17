Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $20.54 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 2.8% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $20,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,216,000 after buying an additional 44,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,274. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

