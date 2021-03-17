Godsey & Gibb Associates Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 3.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.51. The stock had a trading volume of 254,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945,035. The company has a market capitalization of $349.46 billion, a PE ratio of -122.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.04.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

