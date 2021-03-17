Godsey & Gibb Associates Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,411,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $213.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

