Godsey & Gibb Associates Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $177.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.60. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $181.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.