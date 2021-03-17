Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 3,535 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Godsey & Gibb Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chevron by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chevron by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,616,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,839,000 after purchasing an additional 304,543 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 134,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644,100. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

