Godsey & Gibb Associates Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Godsey & Gibb Associates reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.8% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

COST stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.09. 36,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $278.42 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

