Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Shares Up 11.5%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,759,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 515,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $389.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.50.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares during the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
