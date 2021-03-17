Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Shares Up 11.5%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,759,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 515,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $389.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 189.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares during the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.