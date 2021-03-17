Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 260.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,789,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,481,000 after purchasing an additional 166,728 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.