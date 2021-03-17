Goldplat (LON:GDP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.63

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.63 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09), with a volume of 79,758 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14.

About Goldplat (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

