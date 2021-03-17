GoNetwork (GOT) Market Cap Hits $287,654.45

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One GoNetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $287,654.45 and approximately $101,875.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,242.83 or 1.00135809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00035022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6,835.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00083933 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoNetwork Token Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

