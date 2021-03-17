Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Update

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 602,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 11th total of 493,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Desjardins cut their target price on Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Goodfood Market stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

