Gourmet Galaxy Hits Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002202 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00462025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00061605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00140114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00055585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00078445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $357.65 or 0.00604545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

