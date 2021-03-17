Graft Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Graft has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market capitalization of $350,478.06 and $172.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00397534 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1,038.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

