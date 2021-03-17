Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Graham alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total value of $4,095,259.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,724,589.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Graham by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $603.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.10. Graham has a 52 week low of $267.89 and a 52 week high of $634.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.