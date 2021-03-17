Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.
In other news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total value of $4,095,259.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,724,589.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Graham stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $603.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.10. Graham has a 52 week low of $267.89 and a 52 week high of $634.00.
Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.
