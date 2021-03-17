Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading 0.9% Higher

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €23.00 ($27.06) and last traded at €22.60 ($26.59). 841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.40 ($26.35).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $341.90 million and a PE ratio of -6.40.

Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.