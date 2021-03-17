Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPMT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $664.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 397,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 227,011 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 448,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 117,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

