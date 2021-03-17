Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,753 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,054,000 after acquiring an additional 164,894 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,096,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 556,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,348,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

