Graviocoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.13 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.13 million and $533.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00360227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars.

