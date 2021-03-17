Graybug Vision, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 24th (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision’s (NASDAQ:GRAY) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 24th. Graybug Vision had issued 5,625,000 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graybug Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.