Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Shares Up 6.4%

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 272,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 322,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 98.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Great Elm Capital by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Great Elm Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

