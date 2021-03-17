Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Update

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 11th total of 162,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $786.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

