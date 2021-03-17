Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Short Interest Update

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 944,600 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 11th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:GWB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,915. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $18,929,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $8,631,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $7,736,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

