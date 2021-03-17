Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.25 ($2.17).

GNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

LON:GNC opened at GBX 159.90 ($2.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £841.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.18. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 87.08 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 193.70 ($2.53).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

