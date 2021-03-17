Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) Short Interest Update

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 11th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenrose Acquisition stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 7.01% of Greenrose Acquisition worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ GNRS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 5,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,452. Greenrose Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodbury, New York.

